Readers Say Thanks

Pancake breakfast helps Kiwanis serve community

We would like to extend a big thank-you to all attendees, volunteers, local businesses and entertainers that made the 63rd annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast a big success on Aug. 12.

Over 700 meals were served at this major fundraiser for the Glenwood Springs Kiwanis evening club. Funds raised will once again be used for youth scholarships and other worthwhile community projects.

A special thank-you to the four major sponsors: Village Inn provided the pancake batter; McDonald's donated orange juice, cups and coolers; True Brew Coffee Service served Mountain Town Coffee; and the Glenwood Springs Post Independent continues to provide valuable marketing support.

Thanks also to our 38 table sponsors: Alpine Bank, ACE Roofing, ANB Bank, American Furniture Warehouse, Bank of Colorado, Berthod Motors, Big Horn Toyota, Climate Control, Dalby, Wendland & Co., Downtown Drug, D.M. Neuman Construction, Flooring America of Glenwood Springs, Glenwood Springs Ford/Subaru, H-P Kumar, Hot Springs Lodge & Pool, Jeff Leonard-State Farm, Modern Kitchen Center, MPA Consulting Engineers, Neil-Garing Insurance, Pattillo Associates Engineers, Nelson's Auto Body, Professional Auto Body, Roaring Fork Furniture, James Setterberg Dentistry, US Bank, Valley View Hospital, Summit Canyon Mountaineering, Gerber Collision & Glass, Roaring Fork Rentals Inc., Glenwood Insurance Agency, Pine Stone Co., Sweet ColoraDough, High Country Engineering, KMTS Radio, Mountain Chevrolet, Knights of Columbus, Stifel and Conoco.

A full venue of entertainment was provided by Doug Britten on ragtime piano, Jonathan Gorst on piano and Cookie the Clown.

Thanks again to all of you for making this a special day and supporting the annual Kiwanis project, which allows us to better serve the youth in our community.

Jeff Leonard & Dan Like

project co-chairs

and the entire Glenwood Springs Kiwanis Club

Meyers acknowledge community support

We are so grateful to the Roaring Fork Valley community for the outpouring of support we have received in the last few weeks since Guido's passing. Your kindness and support have given us strength in this difficult, painful time. The thoughtfulness in this valley is truly amazing.

Thank you to family, friends, the community and the business community. There have been so many generous acts — food, flowers, cards, visits, donations and so many kind words about Guido. We want to thank everyone who has helped us through so far. We feel blessed to be part of such a caring community.

With sincere thanks,

The Family of Guido Meyer