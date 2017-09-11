Readers Say Thanks

Ascendigo appreciates Cowboy Up

On behalf of my colleagues at Ascendigo Autism Services and the clients we serve, I would like to extend a sincere thank-you to the Cowboy Up Carbondale Committee for a very successful and fun event on Friday, Aug. 25. We greatly appreciate your hard work and dedication to support nonprofits in our community. The proceeds of the event will support Ascendigo's year-round ranch program for children and adults on the autism spectrum.

We also want to thank the businesses and individuals who so generously contributed to this year's Cowboy Up Carbondale event — partners, table sponsors, live and silent auction donors, media donors, volunteers, attendees, and all of those who bid on auction items and services. It was a great event.

Special thanks to our Cowboy Up partners: Premier Party Rentals, Roaring Fork Valley Co-op, Mountain Waste & Recycling, Swire Coca-Cola, and Orrison Distributing. We also appreciate members of the local media who helped us promote this event —KSNO, KMTS and the Aspen Times.

We are grateful for our table sponsors: Devlin Financial Service, Alpine Bank, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse, Nieslanik Horses, Nieslanik Beef, Precision Tile & Stone, Mat Dog Towing, R & A Enterprises, Katie Grange from Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty, Tom & Sallie Bernard, Land Title Guarantee Co., Casey Concrete, The Churchill Group, The Eric Small Family, and Martin Ranch.

Last, but certainly not least, we want to tip our hats to the Cowboy Up Carbondale Team — Erin Bassett, Cassie Cerise, Scott Haycock, Rob Whalen and Ashley Jammaron. They volunteer tirelessly to stage this spirited celebration of Carbondale's western heritage that also supports nonprofit organizations.

We live in an amazingly generous community, and because of the special people who live here it makes it a wonderful home for our organization and the many individuals we serve. Thank you Carbondale and the surrounding community.

Peter Bell

president & CEO

Ascendigo Autism Services

Carbondale

Flying high over airport expo

Glenwood residents may have noticed an increase in airplane activity on a Saturday a few weeks ago.

I would like to say a wholehearted thank-you to Amy Helm, the airport manager and the people who offered plane rides and displays.

Amy organized a wonderful expo, and there was a huge turnout of interested people. Everyone enjoyed airplane rides, a static airplane display, a food vendor and bubble machine, and there were lots of happy faces.

Thank you, Amy, for reminding us that we can all enjoy what the airport offers our community. Hope to see you there next year.

Stephanie Stanfield

Glenwood Springs