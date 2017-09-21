Readers Say Thanks

Great care at Comfort Dental

Thank you to Dr. Tom Sorensen and the gracious staff at Comfort Dental in Glenwood Springs. Dr. Tom went above and beyond normal expectations. He was very meticulous and genuinely concerned about his procedure and how it affected me as a person. It also makes a huge difference when the staff there is just as attentive. They were friendly, personable and courteous. Some of them work pretty long hours and still managed to do their job in a professional manner. After 25 years in Las Vegas, it is satisfying to come home and see that the wonderful people of Glenwood still exist.

Sincerely,

Tony Hurd

Glenwood Springs native

New Castle Community Market closes out the year

Recommended Stories For You

On behalf of the New Castle Community Market team, we want to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to all our vendors, volunteers and participants in this year's market. The market could not exist without all of you and your efforts to make each and every week a success. This year brought many rewards to the market. We had a number of new products and food vendors to enjoy. Our returning vendors welcomed return customers and continue success selling their products and services to the community. We have a great number of memories to store away and remember as we close out the year.

Thank you, New Castle and the surrounding communities. Your support means the world to us.

Community makes LIFT-UP Parachute gardens a success

LIFT-UP Food Pantry of Parachute would like to thank all of the volunteers and businesses for their generous contributions in making our vision of the 15 raised self-wicking onsite gardens that are providing fresh, organically grown vegetables to those in need in the Parachute area a reality.

A huge thank-you to Kim Doyle Wille, founder and president of Growing Empowerment, who taught us how to build and maintain our raised, self-wicking gardens.

Also many thanks to the students at Yampa Mountain High School who raised some of our veggies from starters in their greenhouse in Glenwood and came to Parachute with Kim to help build the raised gardens and plant the fruits of their labor with our volunteers.

We would like to thank the many businesses that donated materials: BBB Seed Heirloom Vegetables donated seeds, Solvay Chemicals and Encana of Parachute provided pallets and plastic, United Companies supplied high quality topsoil, Garfield County South Canyon and Pitkin County Landfills gave compost, and Burnt Mountain Llama Ranch in Rifle supplied fertilizer.

Many other businesses donated materials including Glenwood Gardens and New Castle Gardens, Dwyer Greens and Flowers, Hy-Way Feed and Ranch Supply, Indoor Garden Supply, Elam Construction, Battlement Mesa Co., Clarks Market of Parachute, Parachute Plumbing, Harlan Plumbing, 2nd Time Around, B&B Tree Service, Sinclair Service Station of Parachute, Grand Valley District 16 Schools and the town of Parachute.

The donated materials would not have made it to the Parachute LIFT-UP Gardens if not for the trucking and drivers provided by Charlie Ellsworth with Frontier Paving Inc., Greg Rippy with Grand River Construction and Jason Metcalf with Metcalf Excavation.

Thank you all for your generosity, your community appreciates you.

Finally a big thank-you to LIFT-UP's special volunteers Christina Seets, Jamie West, Joanne Eckert, Annie Wise and Shane Boyd for your extra efforts with this project and your continued support throughout the year.

Thank you all for your generosity,

Bert Botkin

food pantry manager, LIFT-UP of Parachute