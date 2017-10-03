Readers Say Thanks

Fishing tourney raises funds for Cystic Fibrosis research

The Roaring Fork Valley hosted the 14th annual Cystic Fibrosis Redbone @ Large Rocky Mountain Fly Fishing Celebrity Classic.

This benefit tournament raises much-needed funds for Cystic Fibrosis research.

Many thanks to the generous participants and guides who donated their time and effort for this great cause. First and foremost, thanks to former Denver Bronco Mark Cooper and Tim and Cheryl Heng, who have tirelessly given their time and energy over the years. Guides included Christian Hill, Mike Thomas, Hamilton Wallace, Conor Uris, Jason Peltack, Tim Robinson, Kevin Sullivan, Mike Calcaterra, Pete Mott, Will Sands, Chase DeMeulenaere, Harry Portland, Rich Hastings, Brandon Soucie and Ivan Perrin. You guys are the best.

Also thanks to Umpqua Feather Merchants, Fly Water Outdoors, Green Drake Outdoors, Mountain Sports Products, Simms Fishing, Riverside Grill, The Rocky Mountain Institute, European Catering, Roaring Fork Conservancy, Tom Skutely, Frying Pan Anglers, Elk Mountain, Trout Trickers and Taylor Creek Fly Shops.

Scott Spooner