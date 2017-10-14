 Readers Say Thanks | PostIndependent.com

Readers Say Thanks

Sammy's tees it up for Don Kriz Youth Farm

Thanks to Don Andre and Sammy's Steak House for all the hard work they put into the Oct. 1 golf tournament at Rifle Creek Golf Course. Participation was excellent, and the generosity and contributions to the Don Kriz Youth Farm make it happen for a lot of kids. Thank you again from the board of directors.

Rocky Blake,

president DKYF

