Readers Say Thanks

Harvest Party a success

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies would like to acknowledge the generosity of all those who contributed to the success of this year's Harvest Party at Rock Bottom Ranch. Last month, nearly 1,400 community members from throughout the valley gathered at ACES' 113-acre ranch and wildlife preserve in Basalt for a seasonal celebration that included live music, delicious food, pumpkin carving, farm tours, apple cider pressing, games and more.

The Harvest Party benefits ACES Ed, our environmental science education program that includes full-time dedicated classrooms at Aspen Elementary School, Basalt Elementary School, and Crystal River Elementary School in Carbondale, as well as field programs for 57 regional schools. ACES Ed serves more than 5,000 students every year from Aspen to Rifle.

Special thanks goes to our supporting sponsor, Smoke Modern Barbeque, who provided a delicious lunch for the event. Their sponsorship makes it possible for ACES to keep ticket prices low and affordable for families throughout the valley. The 2017 Harvest Party was also made possible by generous sponsorship support from: Aspen Associates Realty Group, Outdoor Voices, Aspen Brewing Company, Of Grape & Grain, Whole Foods, The Aspen Times, Glenwood Springs Post Independent, KSPN and Gran Farnum Printing.

If you missed the Harvest Party, we encourage you to stop by Rock Bottom Ranch to experience the new eco-ed trail system and outdoor classrooms. Guided Farm Tours are offered throughout the winter on Wednesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m.

With deepest gratitude,

Chris R. Lane

Chief Executive Officer