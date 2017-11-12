Readers Say Thanks

4-H members get assistance from KMTS and Bookcliffs Art Center

I would like to thank KMTS for having two of my Rocky Mountain Wranglers 4-H club members — Zechariah Matthews, a 15-year-old young man who is a Colorado State Fair award-winning woodworker and is teaming up with 15-year-old Martina Capraro, who is a Garfield County Fair award-winning artist — on their Community Connections program. Gabe was very thoughtful and encouraging in having these two engage in discussion about their individual talents.

I would also like to thank the Bookcliffs Art Center for featuring Zechariah and Martina for the month of November. They will be the featured artists for the month of November at the Bookcliffs Art Center in Rifle. Admission is free but the artwork and woodwork pieces will be available for purchase. Proceeds will help benefit their individual trips they are working to raise funds for.

We really appreciate the Bookcliffs Art Center for being willing to give these two young community members an opportunity to showcase their work at their First Friday Art Showcase at the Bookcliffs Stonehouse at 1100 16th St. in Rifle.

Veronica Capraro

organizational leader Rocky Mountain Wranglers 4-H Club