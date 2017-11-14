Readers Say Thanks

Banzai Trail 5K Run

I wanted to take this opportunity to thank all the volunteers and sponsors who made the 10th annual Banzai Trail 5K run on Saturday, Nov. 4, in Glenwood a success.

Hats off to Martin Pearson, Jim and Anne Conway and Lisa Nieslanik for expertly manning the registration table. Jim Farris pulled off his finish line duties with expertise as he has done for many years now. Kudos to my three capable trail sentries, Mr. Rick Sorensen, his daughter Breana, and Coach Blake Risner for hiking up to their posts and keeping runners on the trail and moving in the right direction. Gentle Ben Sarno once again sent oxygen depleted runners back down the hill toward the finish line from his perch on Mitchell Creek Road. Peg Vidakovich and Luka welcomed runners to the Sonlight Church crossing. Craig and Susie Amichaux not only let participants take in the beauty of their land, they also decorated the trail to the hilt in Halloween spirited attire. Thank you also to Pastor Aaron Masimer and the church for letting us cross their parking area. Mike Picore from Bay Equity and Jim Richmond from the Glenwood Golf Course also donated money and useful items to help make things go smoothly.

Thank you to the 47 runners and walkers who made it a day to remember. The rain held off, and $750 was raised for local animal shelters.

Sincerely,

Johnny Utah