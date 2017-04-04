Community Briefs | PostIndependent.com

Roaring Fork Cycling Premier Party

Calling all bike-loving friends and families. Join Roaring Fork Cycling for an evening of food, drink and music as the new nonprofit unveils its vision for empowering youth through cycling in the Roaring Fork Valley. The event will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 6 at Element Basalt-Aspen in Willits Town Center. Find out about upcoming after-school mountain biking programs, summer mountain bike camps, high school mountain bike racing, volunteer opportunities, coaching and more. For more information, email roaringforkcycling@gmail.com or visit the organization's Facebook page (@roaringforkcycling).

Q&A with ACLU Colorado's executive director

Nathan Woodliff-Stanley will speak about civil liberties and host a community question and answer session in the Calaway Community Room at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Carbondale Branch Library. Woodliff-Stanley has been the executive director of ACLU Colorado since 2012, is an ordained Unitarian Universalist minister, and has a BA from Swarthmore College and master's degrees from Yale Divinity School and the Yale School of Management. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

A Band Called Honalee

A Band Called Honalee will be presented by the Glenwood Springs Community Association at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at Glenwood Springs High School. Admission is by membership ticket.

Inspired by the music and legacy of Peter, Paul and Mary, three talented young artists will take the audience for a stroll down memory lane. Interactive and energetic, the show allows audiences to experience this timeless music live onstage once again. They believe the melodies and messages of the '60s folk era are relevant today, and they celebrate the power of these songs to inspire people and bring them together once again. For membership info, call Judy at 970-945-5384 or visit http://www.gsconcertassn.org.

Nutrition-Made-Personal Series: Seriously Reduce Stress, Get Balanced

Next up in the Nutrition-Made-Personal Series is "Seriously Reduce Stress, Get Balanced," presented by health coach Lynn Ruoff, B. Sc. Ed., of Rainbow of Health, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the Third Street Center Calaway Room in Carbondale.

Did you know that stress is the underlying cause of most illnesses in mind-body today? In this session Ruoff will guide you in a process to identify your three top stressors and your current coping strategies for dealing with them. Learn healthy alternative methods that are easy to implement and sustainable for the long term. This could be the most important step for improving health. We will talk about the nervous system and the effect inflammation has on your entire system. You will take home a 21-day plan of action for reducing your stress level and a list of signs and symptoms for recognizing success. RSVP to Coach Lynn at 802-999-2253 or lynnruoff@gmail.com. $20 suggested donation.

Glenwood Springs Art Guild April demonstration

The Glenwood Springs Art Guild's April demonstration will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs. Krystof Kosmowski will present "Color and Composition." The general meeting will follow. This demonstration is free to the public. For more information, call Alice at 948-3204.

Children's Mini College open house and fall registration

Children's Mini College is having an open house and fall registration from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 11. The preschool is located at CMC in the Glenwood Center at 1402 Blake Ave. Children's Mini College is a part-day preschool that has been educating children since 1978. Stop in to meet the teachers and take a tour of the school. Call Joan Chovanec at 945-2446 for more details.

After Prom Extravaganza

The After Prom Extravaganza is in full swing for this year's 2017 prom at Glenwood Springs High School. The event is from 11 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. April 22, and is organized by parents, teachers and community members who want to give our high-schoolers a safe and fun place to go after prom. There will be a bounce house, casino tables, a DJ and thousands of dollars in prizes. The organizers want to reach out to our community and ask for any donations and/or volunteers. There are many ways you can help support this event. We are asking for any cash donations be sent to: APE attention Cindy Pittenger at 988 Glen Oak Lane, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601. You can drop off cash or prize donations at Glenwood Springs High School, Attention: Kathy Quint. You can also call (970) 319-0447 or email cspence@rfschools and we are happy to answer any questions or come pick up cash/prize donations. We have a Go Fund Me account that will allow you to donate easily at http://www.gofundme.com/after-prom-extravaganza.

High Country RSVP free tax program

High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) volunteers can prepare and electronically file federal and state income taxes free of charge for seniors, veterans, those with a disability, or for those with a household income less than $50,000 per year.

RSVP volunteers can prepare returns that include: Form 1040; Schedules A, B, EIC (Earned Income Credit) and R; Child and Dependent Care Credits; Education Credits; and Schedule C-EZ for small business owners. (RSVP cannot file Schedule C Profit or Loss from Business; Schedule E for rental properties; and advanced Schedule D for capital gains and losses.)

Appointments are available 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the CMC Glenwood Center and 10:30 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Rifle Library. Walk-ins are not allowed â€” appointments are required by calling 970-945-1596.

High Country RSVP is a sponsored program of Colorado Mountain College and has been serving Garfield County residents since 1973.

Elks flea market seeks vendors

The Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge is looking for vendors for its Second Saturday Flea Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10, July 8, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9. Email activities@gwselks.com or call 970-379-9705 for more information.