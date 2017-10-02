Appreciation Days reward detour bikers, walkers, transit riders

Two early-morning events to show appreciation for the hundreds of people who are bicycling, walking and riding transit buses during the Grand Avenue Bridge Detour are set for Oct. 4 and 31.

The first Appreciation Day on Oct. 4 marks the halfway point in the 95-day bridge detour.

Cyclists, walkers and transit riders who are on the move from 6:30-8 a.m. will be greeted at three locations: Two Rivers Park, the Grand Avenue Pedestrian Bridge, and the River Trail at 23rd and Grand.

Volunteers with Glenwood Springs Bicycle Advocates and Glenwood Springs Kiwanis Club will cheer on cyclists, walkers and transit riders, and hand out grab-and-go fruit snacks, ankle socks from Alpine Bank, and "I Beat the Detour" stickers.

"People of all ages have turned out in impressive numbers to walk, ride their bikes and ride transit buses in order to reduce traffic congestion during the detour," said Tanya Allen, transportation manager for the city of Glenwood Springs.

"We have a goal of reducing peak-time traffic by 35 percent. The detour is still causing back-ups, but it would be far worse without the daily efforts of hundreds of people who are getting around without using a car," Allen said. "They deserve our thanks and appreciation."

Recommended Stories For You

A second Appreciation Day is set for Halloween, Oct. 31, also from 6:30-8 a.m. at the same three locations, with volunteers in costume. This event happens right before the switch to Mountain Standard Time, which shifts sunrise and sunset to an hour earlier starting Nov. 5.

The city of Glenwood Springs will be distributing free bicycle headlights and taillights to riders, and pedestrian flashers to walkers, during the Oct. 31 Appreciation Day.

"The days will be getting even shorter in November, and we want cyclists and walkers to 'see and be seen' for safety as they travel in the twilight and darkness," Allen said.

The two Appreciation Days are presented by Garfield Clean Energy and its Ride Garfield County program, the city of Glenwood Springs, RFTA and CLEER.

Appreciation Days are sponsored by Alpine Bank, Glenwood Springs Post Independent, City Market, Valley View Hospital, Colorado Mountain College and SGM.