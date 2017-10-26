Arts and Outdoors Briefs

Congratulations, Humpty!

Carbondale Public Arts Commission brings new color and dimension to town — literally — each year with the Art Around Town Sculpture Show. CPAC recently announced "Humpty Dumpty" by Kimber Fiebiger as this year's winner. You can visit him outside the Carbondale library. And, if you're interested in keeping him as a permanent resident, you can contribute at youcaring.com/carbondalepublicartscommission-838093. Each year's sculptures are available for purchase, and as of press time, the campaign had raised nearly $4,000 to keep Humpty in his current location.

Fall foliage? Yep, we've got it

Garfield County residents know fall is one of the most beautiful times of year (although when you live in the Rockies, aren't they all beautiful times?). Trip Advisor shared our secret with the world when it named Glenwood Springs one of "America's 18 best fall foliage getaways by the water." "Glenwood Springs is just lovely during the fall season, with the Colorado Rockies blanketed in golden leaves," the article notes.

Read the full story at tinyurl.com/tripadvisorfall.