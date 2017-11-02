Aspen Public Radio news director leaves station

Carolyn Sackariason, who has been the Aspen Public Radio news director since January 2015, has left the station.

Sackariason, a longtime local journalist who has worked at both newspapers in Aspen, left in mid-October.

APR executive director Carolyne Heldman, noting that the station does not comment on personnel matters, said its newsroom expanded from two to four full-time reporters under Sackariason's tenure.

"Under Carolyn's employment, our news department doubled," APR executive director Carolyne Heldman said Wednesday. "We've gone our separate ways, and that's all I have to say."

Sackariason has worked at several local outlets including The Aspen Times, Snowmass Sun and Aspen Daily News.

She said via text she is "focused on selling my newspaper in Santa Monica to a nonprofit and remain a huge fan of [Aspen Public Radio]."

Recommended Stories For You

Her last day at the radio station was Oct. 11.