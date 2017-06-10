BLM seeks comment on gas development west of Rifle | PostIndependent.com

The Bureau of Land Management is moving forward with oil and gas development on land 9 miles west of Rifle and is seeking public comment on the project.

Under the Balzac Gulch Master Development Plan, Terra Rocky Mountain LLC will drill up to 66 oil and gas wells from three existing pads over the next two years.

Terra estimates that the project would see production of up to 120 billion cubic feet of natural gas over 40 years.

Before the Colorado River Valley Field Office develops an environmental assessment for the proposal, it wants to hear what issues or concerns the public wants addressed.

"The BLM takes a broad, multiyear look at potential oil and gas development through Master Development Plans to better understand and mitigate potential impacts as well as streamline drilling permit approval," said Acting Colorado River Valley Field Manager Gloria Tibbetts. "Oil and gas development on public lands and minerals in the Colorado River Valley Field Office supports a working landscape that creates jobs and helps Western Slope communities grow."

Oil and gas development on BLM-managed lands and minerals in Colorado contributed $3.5 billion to the economy and supported 13,401 jobs in fiscal year 2015, according to the press release.

The Master Development Plan and associated maps are available at http://bit.ly/2qZZGDC.

Comments must be received by July 10. Written comments and questions should be directed to the Bureau of Land Management, Attn: Balzac MDP, 2300 River Frontage Road, Silt, CO 81652 or via email to blm_co_si_mail@blm.gov.