Bridge is open, but work remains

Now that the detour is over, the Grand Avenue bridge team is moving forward with the remainder of the project.

A few remnants of signage and striping remain, and our crews are working to remove those last items over this week. But we aren't done yet, and traffic will be affected at times for the foreseeable future.

Anticipate lane closures on the bridge Monday through Friday during off-peak hours. Crews are working on the outer lanes to remove overhangs from the new bridge.

I-70 Hourlong Night Holds

Anticipate hourlong holds on eastbound Interstate 70 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday approaching Exit 116. Crews will be removing overhangs over the I-70 sections of the bridge both nights.

Also:

• Seventh Street between Cooper and Colorado avenues remains closed.

• Anticipate lane closures on Sixth Street daily during off-peak hours. Crews are completing landscaping and the island of the roundabout.

• Anticipate periodic lane closures, day and night work, at the intersections of Grand Avenue and Eighth Street and Grand Avenue and Ninth Street. Crews will be removing light poles and changing signals.

Brick Paver Update

Crews are working on the west wing street to install pavers. In the coming weeks, crews will move to the east side, pouring concrete and installing pavers. This is the final configuration for the wing streets.