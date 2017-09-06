Burning Mountain Festival set for Saturday

Named for the underground coal mines that still burn inside the nearby hillsides, New Castle's signature September event, Burning Mountain Festival, is set to begin this weekend. For the 44th year in a row, the town will welcome visitors from across the area as it celebrates the people who make the town what it is.

"This year's theme is our town is proud and strong," said Debbie Nichols, New Castle administrative assistant who helped organize the 2017 event. "It's a celebration of our heritage and the people that live here."

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. Friday and go until 10 p.m. Saturday, closing out with the Ralph Dinosaur Band.

A Band called Alexis will start things off Friday with the headliner, The Radio Band, playing at 7 p.m.

"I've been producing music since I was a kid at Riverside Elementary so it's really exciting to come back here and play," said Denver-based Radio Band member Thomas Breslin, who was born and raised in New Castle. "Burning Mountain Festival was always a huge deal as a child and it was held at the park next to my childhood home. So it's really exciting and a lot of fun to actually be performing in New Castle."

All shows are free at Burning Mountain Park.

Lion's Club will host its Saturday morning event with a pancake and scrambled egg breakfast at 8 a.m., followed by the parade at 10 a.m.

Among the new events this year will be the Pyro's Maderis Madness 5K run at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.