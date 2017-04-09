Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association’s annual economic forecast set for April 19 | PostIndependent.com

Attendees at the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association's April 19 Economic Forecast event will hear from an impressive list of speakers.

Topics include implications for business during the first 100 days of the Trump administration; lessons from downtown Denver's South Platte River development that apply to the Glenwood confluence; and reports from national, state and local business experts regarding city, county and industry trends. There will also be an update on the Grand Avenue bridge construction.

The event is sponsored by the Bank of Colorado and will be held from 7:30-11:30 a.m. at the Hotel Colorado. Admission is $50.

Rob Engstrom, senior VP and national political director of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, will give the keynote address: "The Nation's Business Environment After the First 100 Days of the New Administration." Engstrom is responsible for directing the chamber's national political, grassroots and election-related activities and in 2014 oversaw the most aggressive voter education campaign in U.S. Chamber history. This led to what the chamber considers the largest pro-business majority in the House of Representatives since 1928 and the first pro-business majority in the Senate since 2006.

Jeff Shoemaker, executive director of the Greenway Foundation and Colorado State Parks Foundation, will talk about how "The revitalization of an urban waterway = The revitalization of the surrounding community." Shoemaker and Greenway led the reclamation of the South Platte River project, which resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in investments and a conservative $20 billion ROI. Shoemaker will tour the Glenwood Springs confluence April 18 and comment on its potential.

Other highlights of the event include updates on the Grand Avenue bridge construction and five-minute "Glen Talks" from the heads of Glenwood Springs medical, education, automotive, tourism, energy and construction businesses and institutions.

Invited speakers include: Leslie Bethel, director of the Glenwood Springs Downtown Development Authority; Kathleen Wanatowicz, public information officer for the Grand Avenue Bridge Project; Jeff Carlson, immediate past president of the National Automobile Dealers Association; Gregg Rippy, president of Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District board and Colorado Contractors Association board member; Trent Blizzard, chair of Glenwood Springs Tourism Promotion Board; Rob Stein, Re-1 school superintendent; Carrie Hauser, president, Colorado Mountain College; and Zach Frisch, owner of the Hideout Tiny Home Project.

City/county leaders will prove how much they know about local economic facts and figures as they face off in a game of "Economic Jeopardy." Ron Milhorn of KMTS will moderate.

For tickets or information visit glenwoodchamber.com/economic-forecast-forum or contact Angie Anderson at 970-945-0784 or angie@glenwoodchamber.com.