Aspen Community Foundation latest entity to relocate to Basalt | PostIndependent.com

Basalt is becoming home sweet home for another high-profile nonprofit organization.

The Aspen Community Foundation is relocating its primary office from the Red Brick Building in Aspen to 455 Gold Rivers Ct. in Basalt this week. It is moving out a 1,500 square foot space to a 3,300-square-foot space that it purchased at the Riverside Plaza Building, according to Executive Director Tamara Tormohlen. A staff of 14 will relocate to Basalt although the nonprofit will maintain a smaller office at the Red Brick, she said. It is important for the nonprofit organization, established in 1980, to keep a presence in Aspen, she said.

The foundation is involved in numerous programs benefiting people from Aspen to Parachute. One of its major thrusts is to promote education through its Cradle to Career Initiative.

Tormohlen said an increasing number of people it helps live in Basalt and further downvalley. In addition, most of its staff lives in the middle and lower Roaring Fork Valley, so moving out of Aspen to a midvalley or downvalley space made sense, she said.

“We did a really exhaustive search of the space available,” Tormohlen said.

It ended up buying vacant office space that’s in the ground floor of the Riverside Plaza Building, overlooking what is slated to become the Basalt River Park.

The foundation is excited to invest in Basalt and join what Tormohlen labeled a “little Mecca of nonprofits.”

Rocky Mountain Institute built an office and Innovation Center a short distance away. Roaring Fork Conservancy intends to build an office and River Center just west, or downvalley, of the institute.

In addition, Aspen Skiing Co. bought the building adjacent to Aspen Community Foundation’s new home. Skico bought Riverside Plaza Lot A in December for $6 million. The 28,380-square-foot building has commercial tenants on the ground floor. Skico plans to open an office for its employees that don’t have to be located at its ski areas.

Last month, Pitkin County relocated some of its departments to the former Bristlecone Mountain Sports space in Basalt. It needs temporary offices for the next two years while overhauling its office in Aspen. The county is negotiating to buy the Basalt space for longer term needs.

Aspen Community Foundation paid $1.3 million for its space in Basalt, according to a deed filed with the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder. The seller was Riverside Plaza Lot H LLC, with an address listed as 701 W. Francis St. in Aspen. Robert Ritchie is the registered agent, according to records filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

scondon@aspentimes.com