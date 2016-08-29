Brad Howard named PI ad director | PostIndependent.com

The Post Independent on Monday welcomed Brad Howard as its new director of advertising.

Howard is the former general manager and chief revenue officer for Gazette Media in Colorado Springs, where he also served as vice president of sales and marketing.

He most recently was publisher of Parker Lifestyle, a glossy magazine mailed to 13,000 homes. He has extensive experience, having been vice president of advertising at The Sun News of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and general manager of a startup free daily newspaper targeted at young adults affiliated with the Baltimore Sun, among other roles.

“People in Garfield County communities are going to enjoy getting to know Brad,” said PI Publisher and Editor Randy Essex. “He’s a real pro and very approachable, with a passion for helping local businesses succeed.”

Said Howard: “I look forward to getting involved in the community and building a strong sales team at the Post Independent. My wife and I have visited many times and are very excited to now call the Roaring Fork Valley our home.

“Hopefully my marketing experience will help our advertising partners grow their businesses with comprehensive print and digital solutions,” he added. “I welcome businesses to reach out and have a conversation with me to see if our product portfolio is right for them.”

Essex noted that beyond Howard’s wealth of experience and energy, he’s got a strong history of community involvement.

In Colorado Springs, Howard was a board member and served 15 months as chair of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Pikes Peak; was on the board of Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado; and on the board of the Intergeneration Foundation, which promotes research of intergenerational issues and has won recognition in 43 states.

Howard, an Ohio native, has an undergraduate degree in journalism and political science from the University of North Carolina and a master’s of business administration from Western Carolina University.

He and his wife, Corrinn, will live in New Castle.