Business Briefs | PostIndependent.com

Nancy Smith, OD, joins 20/20 EyeCare

Nancy Smith, OD, has joined 20/20 EyeCare. She specializes in medical eye care including LASIK, dry eye and allergy symptoms, emergency needs and injuries, as well as treating eye conditions related to diabetes, cataracts, glaucoma and macular degeneration.

Smith is a graduate of Pacific University College of Optometry and has been practicing in Greeley since 1995.

In addition to seeing her patients, she has found a passion in traveling on global mission clinics to provide care to those in need. Here in the Roaring Fork valley Nancy loves hiking, fishing, golfing and mountain biking and fun times with her golden retriever, Huck.

20/20 EyeCare has locations in Glenwood and Carbondale. For more information contact 20/20 EyeCare at (970) 945-2020.

Nate Rand receives Galileo certification

Nate Rand, a personal trainer at Midland Fitness, has been certified through the Able Bionics Foundation on the Galileo Vibration Trainer. Able Bionics USA is a local charitable program for Roaring Fork Valley and I-70 corridor residents that is designed to help individuals who have mobility impairments to regain it with the assistance of the Galileo.

Galileo is a proven technology that offers many benefits to abled and disabled members of our community who want to improve their quality of life.

Nate has more than eight years of experience as a personal trainer. Contact Midland Fitness 945-4440 or midland-fitness.com for more information.