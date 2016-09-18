Business Briefs September 19, 2016 | PostIndependent.com

Leaders at Vicki Lee Green Realtors

Michelle James was salesperson of the month for both July and August at Vicki Lee Green Realtors. James has more than 20 years’ experience selling real estate in the Roaring Fork Valley. She began selling real estate with Vicki Lee Green Realtors in 1993 and became co-owner of the business in 2004.

LaPriel Armijo was Vicki Lee Green’s listing agent of the month for both July and August. She has been selling real estate with Vicki Lee Green Realtors since 1992.

Lofaro now Buddy Program executive director

Lindsay Lofaro is now executive director of The Buddy Program.

She has been with the organization for 13 years, most recently as assistant director. “She is intelligent, dedicated and has an excellent ability to articulate the mission of the organization. She has the vision and competence to guide the Buddy Program forward as well as the respect of the staff and others who she works with in the Roaring Fork Valley. She always has the best interest of the kids and the program at heart and will do what it takes to positively impact as many lives as she can,” stated Adam Goldsmith, president of the board of directors.

“I am empowered and excited to take on the leadership of the organization. I do so with an extremely strong staff, board of directors and leadership development board behind me,” said Lofaro.

“I look forward to continuing to serve the community through our critical relationships with agency partners, schools, volunteers and donors. Our mission to ‘empower youth through mentoring in order to fulfill their potential’ remains at the core of all that we do, and our staff is ready to continue this great work,” Lofaro stated.

The Buddy Program is a 501(c)3 organization serving youth from Aspen to Carbondale. For more information, visit www.buddyprogram.org or call 970-920-2130.