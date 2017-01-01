Business Briefs January 2, 2017 | PostIndependent.com

Business Briefs January 2, 2017
January 1, 2017
Jordan Ebel joins Exclusive Athletic Club
Jordan Ebel, an ASFA certified personal trainer, an NPC Men’s Physique Bodybuilder and a male model with Aspen Model Co., has joined Exclusive Athletic Club. He found his passion for training when he decided he wanted to pass on the knowledge he has gained in his eight years of weight training and competitive sports. Ebel has a background in sports-specific training, bodybuilding, weight loss, power lifting and nutrition. Call Jordan at 970-945-9107 for a free consultation.
