Business Briefs January 2, 2017 | PostIndependent.com

Contact us

Meet Your Merchant is a feature where you can answer set questions about your business and get a story with photo printed in the paper. To submit a form, go to bit.ly/1RgPtYs.

A business brief is news about your business — new hires, promotions, certifications, training, awards, grants, relocation or opening a new business. Email your items to business@postindependent.com, or mail or deliver to the newsroom at 824 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.