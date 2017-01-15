Business Briefs January 16, 2017 | PostIndependent.com

Local rancher receives leadership award

Linda Hayes of Llama Linda Ranch, in Glenwood Springs, was presented with a trophy for her role as a leader in the llama world. Presented by the Rocky Mountain Llama & Alpaca Association, the award honors those who have spent a lifetime promoting llamas and alpacas. Hayes was presented with the award at the Llama Show held during the National Western Stock Show.

Llama Linda Ranch got its first llamas in 1989. Since then Hayes has been active in showing, rescue, breeding, training and educating the public about llamas and alpacas. She is currently vice president of the International Lama Registry and enjoys sharing the llamas with schoolchildren and special needs individuals locally.

Anyone wanting more information on llamas can contact Hayes at llama@skybeam.com.

Ginger Currie joins Gold Star Realty

New Castle resident Ginger Currie recently joined Gold Star Realty as a broker associate.

Currie will specialize in first-time home buyers, investment properties, ranches and residential sales in Garfield, Pitkin, Eagle and Mesa counties.

Currie, who attended Colorado Mountain College, has a marketing background in digital and print media. Before making the decision to shift her career into real estate she worked as a marketing and online learning director for a national nonprofit resource organization and a continuing education provider for veterinarians. Her primary focus was on professional development in both the heavy equipment and the animal health care industries.

She currently lives in New Castle with her boyfriend and four spoiled pets. Though a native of the area, growing up in Silt and graduating from Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Carbondale, she’s lived abroad in France, speaks fluent French and is currently learning Spanish.

Call or email Currie at 970-366-7688.

SGM acquires Joy Surveying Co.

SGM recently acquired Meeker-based Joy Surveying Co., expanding enhanced survey and GIS capabilities to clients and communities in northwestern Colorado, and bringing drone technology and aerial imagery to SGM clients. JSC has a reputation of providing responsive survey, mapping and GIS services throughout its 45-year history. Leif Joy and staff members will continue to be based out of Meeker and will operate under the SGM name to provide survey services across Western Colorado.

Carter leads RE/MAX Country

Steve Carter is RE/MAX Country’s top sales agent for December. Carter is located in the Glenwood Springs office and has been in the business since 2000 and with RE/MAX since 2003.