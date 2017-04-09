Business Briefs April 10, 2017 | PostIndependent.com

Ortiz joins Cheryl&Co. Real Estate

P. Pablo Ortiz has joined Cheryl&Co. Real Estate. Ortiz, originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, moved to Colorado in the early 1980s. His career began with Re/Max Best Associates in Overland Park, Kansas, where he was named the 2004 Midwest Re/Max Rookie of the Year. In 2006, Ortiz opened his own real estate office, Realty Premier Partners LLC, primarily serving the Spanish-speaking community of the Kansas City metro area. In 2012, Pablo became a broker associate with Platinum Realty in Overland Park, Kansas. In addition to his several years of experience, Pablo also earned the following real estate designations: Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI) and Workforce Housing Specialist (WHS) from the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors, which indicate his level of expertise in the industry, and his Master of Science in Management (MSM) from Baker University.

Mind Springs Health expands Roaring Fork Valley treatment team

Advanced Psychiatric Nurse Laine Morgan PMHNP-BC, case manager Brittany Kerlin and peer specialist Amber Canning have joined Mind Springs Health's Glenwood Springs office.

Morgan completed her BSN degree at Regis University in Denver and received her Masters of Science from the University of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora. As an advanced practice nurse she performs many of the same things a psychiatrist does, including diagnosing mental illness and prescribing medication.

Kerlin's responsibilities include assisting individuals attain their recovery goals by connecting with and coordinating beneficial initiatives and community resources. Peer specialist Canning, by her very title, understands the nature of mental health and uses her lived experiences to help those in crises. Her specialty is respite services, which offer a safe and supportive alternative to hospitalization for some.

To reach Mind Springs Health in Glenwood Springs, call 970-945-2583. A 24/7/365 mental health crisis line is also available at 888-207-4004.

Glenwood Springs Chamber travel media competition winner

The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association won silver in the 2016 NATJA Awards competition in the Travel Writing category. This awards competition, now in its 25th year, honors the "best of the best" in travel journalism, photography and destination marketing that cover all aspects of the travel industry worldwide.

NATJA is the second largest travel media association in North America, the mission of which is to foster high quality journalism by supporting the professional development of its members, providing exceptional benefits and valuable resources, honoring the excellence of journalism throughout the world, and promoting travel and leisure to the general public. NATJA also publishes TravelWorld International Magazine (www.travelworldmagazine.com).

For more information about NATJA or a complete list of 2016 award winners and finalists, visit http://www.natja.org.

Business and Breakfast: Is G Suite Right for Your Business?

G Suite is the subject of Business and Breakfast at 9 a.m. Monday, April 10, at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library. Learn about Google's offerings for your small business, which include Gmail, Hangout, G+, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Forms and more. This event is presented by Trent Blizzard from BlizzardPress, and is free and open to the public. For more information call the library at 970-945-5958.