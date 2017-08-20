Business Briefs

Sobieralski joins DTCI

JB Sobieralski has joined DTCI filling the helpdesk position. Working closely with DTCI's team of technical experts, Sobieralski will serve as our customers' first touch point for support and assistance.

He was born and raised in the Roaring Fork Valley and joined DTCI in May. He attended college for computer science and comes from a family who work in IT, which makes him a perfect fit for DTCI's helpdesk.

He spends his free time as a hobbyist blacksmith and playing Magic the Gathering with friends.

Holy Cross Energy donates truck to local Call 811 organization

In honor of National 811 Day, observed each year on Aug. 11, Holy Cross Energy has donated a used 2007 GMC pickup truck to the Pitkin Eagle Garfield Damage Prevention Council, a 501(c)3 charity based in Glenwood Springs with the mission of keeping people safe, reducing damages to underground facilities and promoting the use of the One-Call system throughout Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties.

This truck will help the charity to fulfill its purpose and will be used for things like transporting Call 811 educational items to local trade shows, festivals and parades.

Call 811 education is important to Holy Cross because the utility has close to 1,800 miles of underground power lines. People that plant a tree or dig in their yard without calling 811 first are putting themselves and their property at risk.

A call to 811 before digging triggers a service that requires utilities to determine the location of underground facilities like electric, gas and telecommunication lines. Calling 811 before you dig is actually required by Colorado law.

Financial advisor releases book

In a quest to help people understand their relationship with money and harness the power that it has in their lives, local Certified Financial Planner Practitioner and financial advisor Danielle Howard has released her book "Your Financial Revolution — Time to Recognize, Revitalize and Release Your Financial Power." With stories, insight and wisdom from clients and over 20 years of financial world experience, she shares how to prepare for each financial and economic season in life and how to avoid pitfalls along the way.

SGM receives Esri Silver Business Partner certification

In recognition of SGM's continued commitment to GIS (global information systems) innovation for municipal and private clients, SGM has been certified as a Silver Business Partner by Esri. Esri is the market leader in GIS, and provides the backbone for the world's mapping and spatial analysis.

SGM has offered GIS solutions for Western Slope municipalities and special districts since 2008. For additional information contact Steven Kirk at 970-245-2571 or stevenk@sgm-inc.com.

Roaring Fork Equine Medical Center opens

Roaring Fork Equine Medical Center has opened at 3927 County Road 154, Building A, Glenwood Springs. It is a full-service equine veterinary clinic offering sports medicine, orthopedic and soft tissue surgery, breeding management and emergency care. The staff includes board-certified surgeon Dr. Eric Everett, ambulatory practitioner Dr. Amy Daley, and board-certified surgeon Dr. Megan Lamb. Appointments can be scheduled at 970-987-4757, with any of the doctors for treatment in the field or in the hospital. It offers 24/7 emergency surgical services, covering the Roaring Fork Valley and western Colorado.

Roaring Fork Brain Train rolls on

My Community Health Foundation in Basalt will become the new nonprofit overseeing the Roaring Fork Brain Train as of Nov. 13.

The only enrolled program of its kind on the Western Slope, the program will stay in its current location at the Third Street Center in Carbondale.

Opportunities are available for morning and afternoon volunteer shifts. Those interested must attend a free training from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alzheimer's on Friday, Sept. 8, at the Third Street Center Board room in Carbondale.

Applications are now being accepted. For more information on the Roaring Fork Brain Train and an application to the program, visit http://www.seniorsmatter.org/braintrain.html.