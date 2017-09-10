Business Briefs September 11, 2017

Horning joins Rocky Mountain Alternative Health

Susan Horning is opening an Ayurvedic healing practice that also focuses on mind body nutrition and strategic intervention.

Susan received her Ayurveda Practitioners certification through the National Ayurvedic Medical Association in 2013.

Rocky Mountain Alternative Health also supports four other practitioners offering several other alternative healing methodologies.

There will be an open house from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, with all five practitioners present. For a 30-minute complimentary consultation with Horning email susan@susanhorning.com or call 970-618-0955.

Schreiber joins Wright Water Engineers

Water engineering consultant Wright Water Engineers has hired water resources engineer Scott Schreiber for its Glenwood Springs office. Schreiber brings 12 years of experience in hydrology, hydraulics, stream restoration, computer modeling and stormwater engineering and design. Wright Water Engineers has provided these services in Glenwood Springs for 46 years.

Before joining Wright Water Engineers, Schreiber worked with Matrix Design Group on stream restoration and floodplain modeling. His focus on channel design and restoration has spilled over into other areas of interest. He serves on the Colorado Water Conservation Board's South Platte Metro Roundtable as its recreational representative, is the president of the Denver branch of Trout Unlimited and is currently engaged in the Colorado Water Leaders Program training sponsored by the Colorado Foundation for Water Education.

Prior to Matrix, Schreiber worked for Ayres Associates and Wright Water Engineers in its Denver office.

He has an MS in civil engineering from Georgia Tech and a BS in civil engineering from Virginia Tech.

Dalby, Wendland & Co. named a Top 300 Firm

Dalby, Wendland & Co., P.C., has been named by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) as a Top 300 Firm. IPA 300 firms are ranked by U.S. net revenues and are compiled by analyzing more than 580 responses to IPA's Survey and Analysis of Firms.

The IPA survey and benchmarking report is the gold standard within the profession. This is IPA's 27th annual ranking of the largest accounting firms in the nation.