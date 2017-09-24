Business Briefs

w/pics

Two new agents have joined RE/MAX Country's New Castle location.

Maria Camunez has been in the real estate industry for two years and has lived in Western Colorado for the last 15. In her spare time she and her family love to camp and four wheel. Camunez is married with children and believes in the value of family time. She is bilingual, speaking English and Spanish fluently.

Camunez has worked at RE/MAX Country for the last two years and specializes in residential properties and property management.

Sharon Hytinen has worked in real estate since 2004 beginning at RE/MAX 4000 while working in Grand Junction for over 10 years. She specializes in residential property and is an advocate for continuing education for all real estate professionals. Hytinen has served voluntarily in Estonia, the Ukraine, Belarus, Russia/Siberia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Cuba and Scotland. Her outdoor interests allow her to enjoy Western Colorado hiking, horseback riding, golfing and exploring. When relaxing at home she enjoys cooking, gardening and reading.

Hytinen holds the GRI and ePro designations and has been a recipient of numerous RE/MAX 100% Club awards. She also owned and operated her own real estate brokerage for some time.

Recommended Stories For You

Custom Body Fitness opens Glenwood location

Custom Body Fitness of Carbondale is opening a second location at 2550 Colorado 82 C220 in Glenwood Springs. For more information call 970-510-0151 or go to http://www.custombodyfitnessllc.com.

CCY Architects promotes Todd Kennedy to principal

Cottle Carr Yaw Architects of Basalt, has promoted Todd Kennedy to principal.

Kennedy joined CCY in 2000 and has proven his professional leadership and design capabilities on award winning residences as well as complex hospitality, resort and mixed-use projects. His contributions towards the firm's overall strategic marketing plan, design leadership, and development of advanced project delivery systems have helped place CCY Architects at the forefront of the industry. Reflecting his belief that the most sustainable architecture results from solutions that are timeless, rooted to the site and always forward looking, Todd's projects feature elements that are thoughtful, modern, and, most importantly, contextual.

This year, projects led by Todd have received five AIA awards from the Colorado chapter of the American Institute of Architects, including two AIA10 awards. AIA10 recognizes design excellence among the most talented emerging architects in Colorado.