Business Briefs October 2, 2017

Roberts named Mind Springs Health Human Resources leader

Mind Springs Health has appointed senior professional in Human Resources Norma Roberts as vice president of Human Resources.

Roberts, who joins Mind Springs Health most recently from Startek Inc., a global provider of business process outsourcing, brings more than 20 years of human resources experience to her new responsibilities. At Mind Springs Health and West Springs Hospital she heads up all organizational HR operations and strategy, and serves as a member of the Corporate Leadership Team.

Roberts holds an undergraduate degree from the University of California at Berkeley and received her master's in business administration with an emphasis in health care from Regis University in Denver, Colorado. Residing in the Grand Valley, Norma has two wonderful daughters and enjoys hiking, biking, gardening, reading and the western Colorado lifestyle.

Property Shop serves bridge burritos

Bus commuters from the west were greeted with smiles and hot McDonald's burritos, on Aug. 30 and Sept. 27. Ladies from The Property Shop had McDonald's burritos for everyone who crossed the pedestrian bridge from 6-7 a.m. McDonald's had the burritos hot and ready to go at 5:30 a.m. With aprons (and jackets) on, Amy, Irma, Wendy, Marianne, Kathy, Marci, Laura, Haddie and Janelle handed out burritos and hot sauce as they greeted commuters.

5 Things to Know About Using The Cloud in Business

DTCI presents a free Lunch and Learn titled 5 Things to Know About Using The Cloud in Business from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Hotel Denver's The Loft.

Topics include: What is the cloud? Who is taking care of backup? Is the Cloud important to my business? Should I worry about security in the cloud? Can the cloud save me money?

Call 970-930-6068 to register.

Megan Cooley is new director of catering at Hotel Colorado

Megan Cooley has joined the Hotel Colorado as director of catering. She has spent the last 15 years working in the hospitality industry. Her career began at 15 years of age in Telluride cleaning condos on the weekends. She has worked as a director of catering and group sales manager for hotel brands including Marriott, Sheraton and Hilton as well as boutique hotels such as the Inn and Spa at Loretto in Santa Fe, with her top clients following her from hotel to hotel. Her strong focus on relationship building has made her successful and forged long-lasting friendships with her in-house groups and clients.

Cooley is passionate about volunteering and has been part of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Light the Night and Man/Woman of the Year campaigns raising funds for cancer patients for the last three years. She has a soft spot for animal rescue as well, and acted as the president of a nonprofit organization focused on pit bull advocacy in Albuquerque. Additionally, she has many hobbies and enjoys playing sand volleyball. Cooley can be contacted at 970-945-8948, ext. 114, or mcooley@thehotelcolorado.com.