Business Briefs October 23, 2017

Main joins Vicki Lee Green Realtors

Real estate agent Kim Main has joined Vicki Lee Green Realtors. Before getting into the real estate business Main was a middle school teacher and administrator for 17 years in the Seattle area, followed by five years in the nonprofit world. She and her husband, James, moved to the valley in 2011 looking for sun, adventure and quality of life. She can be reached at 970-945-1010.

Fifer honored by CSU

Scott Fifer, hydrologist and president of Resource Engineering Inc., was recently awarded the Outstanding Alumnus Award from the Warner College of Natural Resources, Colorado State University. Each year, the Colorado State University Alumni Association honors an outstanding alumnus from each of the university's eight colleges. Recipients have demonstrated service to the university, state or nation. Fifer received his award at a banquet in The Lory Student Center at CSU in Fort Collins.

Fifer, in cooperation with the Copper Mountain Ski Resort, has assisted the university's watershed science department in the development of a senior capstone class. Students utilize historic streamflow, water quality and stream health data in development of a senior thesis focusing on relevant issues, including: water yield increases associated with ski area management, water quality protection and assessing changes in watershed behavior due to climate change. Students graduate with real life, hands-on experience in their field. In addition to his work with the senior student program, Fifer annually returns to the university as a guest lecturer on topics of water rights and watershed management.

Lambert graduates from Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

Recommended Stories For You

Mark Lambert, the kitchen supervisor for the Lookout Grille at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, graduated from the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder recently. Since joining the park in April 2016, Lambert has helped the food service department to operate at high-volume levels with consistency and to step up the delivery of group events. He honed his culinary skills over the years in establishments in McCall, Idaho, and several locations in Colorado including the Chefs Club in Aspen.