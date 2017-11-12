Business Briefs November 13, 2017

Heritage Park Care Center's first associate celebrates 30 years at building

Susan Reed, admissions director at Heritage Park Care Center in Carbondale, will celebrate 30 years at the skilled nursing and rehab facility on Oct. 19.

Reed was the first associate hired at the building.

"The key to success in this industry lies solely in the hands of compassionate and dedicated associates, who unselfishly provide love and compassion to patients, often during difficult transitions in life," said Robert Baker, executive director. "Since we opened our doors in 1987, Susan has been a supporter of our community, an advocate for patients and resourceful and supportive of everyone she has had the opportunity to work with. When you are with Susan, her warm and inviting personality lifts you up."

The facility team will honor her at the center on her anniversary for her years of service and her dedication to the residents and staff of Heritage Park Care Center.

Heritage Park Care Center, located at 1200 Village Road, is one of 22 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Colorado operated or managed by Life Care Centers of America.

Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company. With headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, Life Care manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer's centers in 28 states. For more information about Life Care, visit lcca.com.