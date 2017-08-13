Business Briefs August 14, 2107 | PostIndependent.com

New Castle Dental ribbon cutting

Dr. Lauren Roper has recently opened New Castle Dental. Appointments are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. New Castle Dental's mission statement is Viva La Boca, Viva La Body! It's more of a war cry than a mission statement. It means long live the mouth, long live the body. The goal of the business is to empower people to take control of their health, which begins in the mouth. New Castle Dental can be reached at 984-8252.

Sunsense Solar recognized among top solar contractors in nation

Coming off the biggest year ever for U.S. solar installations, local installer Sunsense Solar has been named one of the top solar contractors in the United States by Solar Power World magazine. Sunsense Solar achieved a rank of 259 out of the top 500 solar companies nationally and 10th of 219 solar contractors located in Colorado.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets.

Sunsense Solar employs 24 workers, and installed 2.1 MW of solar in 2016. Since its founding in 1990 the company has installed 12.6 MW of solar. The company is an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor and provides solar solutions for home owners as well as municipalities, counties, school districts and commercial industrial customers. The company has also built over 6.6 MW of capacity in community solar gardens throughout the Western Slope of Colorado.

"Now in our 28th year of providing solar electric solutions throughout Western Colorado and adjoining states, Sunsense Solar is proud to be recognized for our achievements. The Sunsense goal is to proactively build a long-term, sustainable business based on quality, consistency, credibility and service to our clients," said Scott Ely, Sunsense Solar owner.

Tesoro back from sabbatical

Dr. Scott Tesoro of Sopris Chiropractic is back from his sabbatical and seeing patients. During the past 10 months the Tesoro family has traveled through Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Spain, Portugal and Morocco. Tesoro is excited to be home and is currently treating patients in the Sopris Chiropractic Office in Willits above Alpine Bank Mondays through Thursdays. In his absence, Dr. Jill Cameron cared for Sopris Chiropractic patients. She will continue to see patients in the office as well.

For more information contact Sopris Chiropractic at 970-927-9204 or scott@soprischiropractic.com.

Holy Cross Energy donates truck to local Call 811 organization

In honor of National 811 Day, observed each year on Aug. 11, Holy Cross Energy has donated a used 2007 GMC pickup truck to the Pitkin Eagle Garfield Damage Prevention Council, a 501(c)3 charity based in Glenwood Springs with the mission of keeping people safe, reducing damages to underground facilities and promoting the use of the One-Call system throughout Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties.

This truck will help the charity to fulfill its purpose and will be used for things like transporting Call 811 educational items to local trade shows, festivals and parades.

Call 811 education is important to Holy Cross because the utility has close to 1,800 miles of underground power lines. People that plant a tree or dig in their yard without calling 811 first are putting themselves and their property at risk.

A call to 811 before digging triggers a service that requires utilities to determine the location of underground facilities like electric, gas and telecommunication lines. Calling 811 before you dig is actually required by Colorado law.

Glenwood Hot Springs names Brian Jaimes latest Devereux Award winner

Brian Jaimes' dedication to his job, co-workers and guests is unmatched. As the front office manager at the Glenwood Hot Springs Lodge, Jaimes' duties span everything from overseeing daily lodge operations to crisis management. It's why Glenwood Hot Springs named Jaimes a Devereux Award winner.

According to Jaimes' manager, Loretta Ayala, who nominated him for the award, "Brian embraces our core values — to make people feel better — by always thinking about our guests first." In her absence, Jaimes also acts as the manager on duty. In addition to supervising the front desk and lodging reservations, Jaimes can be counted on in a pinch.

Whether it's an employee that's flummoxed by a computer problem or a major crisis like a power outage in the middle of the night, Brian always shows up — even on days off, no matter the time. His proactive, empathetic communications style and customer service training kick in to help calm situations and reassure both guests and employees. "Brian is an advocate for getting to the root of problems so that they don't resurface in the future," said Ayala.

In addition to the Devereux Award, Jaimes' stellar job performance has also garnered accolades both internally and externally. His focus, workplace expertise, and affable demeanor have earned him the respect of his peers, visitors and superiors. He was recently recognized as a Glenwood Hot Springs Employee of the Month, and guests routinely go out of their way to praise him to management.

The Devereux is awarded quarterly and recognizes Glenwood Hot Springs employees that demonstrate exemplary leadership qualities, including accountability, effective communications style, team building, professionalism and problem solving.