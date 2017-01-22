Business briefs Jan. 23, 2017 | PostIndependent.com

Nelson’s Auto Body has been certified by Assured Performance, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization for maintaining the right tools, equipment, training and facility necessary to repair the participating Automaker brand vehicles according to manufacturer’s specifications.

Nelson’s is now officially recognized by Assured Performance, GM, FCA, Ford and Hyundai.

Less than 5 percent of body shops across the nation are able to meet the stringent requirements to become officially certified.

The certification criteria is based on auto manufacturer requirements. These are critical to ensure the vehicle fit, finish, durability, value and safety following an accident.

Nelson’s can be reached at 970-945-6999.

SOPRIS REALTY AIDS CIVIL SERVANTS

In 2016, Brad Plantz at Sopris Realty helped 10 local civil servants and gave back more than $20,000 toward closing costs to local buyers and sellers.

Sopris Realty’s Civil Servant Discount program aims to help make home ownership more affordable for people in the following groups: past and present military personnel, firefighters, first responders, teachers, peace officers, health-care providers and others who serve our community and nation.

If you would like more information about Sopris Realty’s Civil Servant Discount program, please call Brad Plantz at 970-945-7677.

Midland Fitness Welcomes Personal Trainer Lauren Hoffmann

Lauren graduated from GWS High School and is a Certified Personal Trainer through ISSA (International Sport Sciences Association). Lauren has a passion for health and fitness, and for helping others. She is gifted at making beginners and seniors feel comfortable about learning how to exercise. She offers a fresh and positive fitness experience that helps her clients to stay motivated. Get started today with Lauren Hoffman at Midland Fitness 970-945-4440.