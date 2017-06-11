Business Briefs June 12, 2017 | PostIndependent.com

Private cave tour

Steve and Jeanne Beckley led a group on a private cave tour at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park to celebrate the National Day of Caves and Karst on June 6.

The group, chosen through a contest on Facebook, was treated to a private tour of the historic Fairy Caves and King's Row with owners Steve and Jeanne Beckley. They learned how the Beckleys came to own Glenwood Caverns 16 years after Steve first contacted the previous owner, Pete Prebble, and what they went through to get the cave cleaned up and opened to the public.

Monique Speakman elected Garfield County Housing commissioner

Everyone at Cheryl&Co. Real Estate would like to Congratulate Monique Speakman on being elected Garfield County Housing commissioner.

Pamela Vega joins Exclusive Athletic Club

Pamela Vega will be teaching Zumba for Exclusive Athletic Club in Rifle and Glenwood Springs.

Vega is from San Diego but has lived almost her whole life in Colorado. She currently lives in New Castle with her husband and four children and is a full-time dental assistant in Glenwood.

Vega has been dancing Zumba for ten years and says that through Zumba "she can release her inner child." Meet Pamela at 7 p.m. Mondays in Rifle (coming soon to Glenwood).

Edward Jones named one of People's 2017 "50 Companies That Care"

Financial services firm Edward Jones placed among 50 exceptional organizations on People magazine's inaugural "50 Companies That Care" list, jointly chosen by People magazine and consulting firm Great Place to Work. The outstanding companies were recognized for going above and beyond to create a caring environment for employees and for supporting them throughout their professional and personal lives.

Edward Jones came in at No. 19 on the list, which was based on more than 368,000 surveys from individuals employed by U.S. businesses across a range of industries. The 2017 "50 Companies That Care" also were selected based on the generosity of their benefits and charitable work, as well as personal accounts of the incredible impact these organizations have made on the lives of their employees.

"We are proud of this honor, which reflects our firm's culture of striving to always do what is right — for our clients and our associates," says local Edward Jones Financial Advisor Hollis Kelley. "We believe we have an opportunity to make a significant and meaningful difference in the lives of our clients, our associates and our communities where we live and work."