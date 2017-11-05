Business Briefs November 6, 2017

JVA announces management changes

The board of directors of engineering firm JVA Inc. has named Kevin Tone as president. Tone joined JVA in 1999 to start the civil and environmental engineering disciplines. Since then, the departments have expanded to over 60 staff throughout the five offices. As president, Tone will maintain JVA's focus on continuous improvement. He will champion the firm's commitment to excellence in quality and service, while promoting collaboration across multiple offices and disciplines. In addition to his new role and responsibilities, Tone continues to provide active leadership for the Civil and Environmental departments.

Tom S. Soell has been with the company since 1979 and president from 2007-2017. Soell has influenced JVA's growth from a 10-person Boulder structural firm to today's 100-person, multi-discipline firm with five offices statewide. He will remain active in JVA's management as vice president. He continues to lead the Structural Department as a hands-on principal.

JVA has offices in Boulder, Fort Collins, Winter Park, Glenwood Springs and Denver.