Business Briefs October 9, 2017

Cheryl&CO real estate agents complete seminar

Broker/owner Cheryl Chandler and managing broker Shannon Kyle with Cheryl&CO Real Estate in Rifle recently completed the seminar "Video Marketing: In-depth strategies to using videos in marketing and social media marketing concepts," presented by Tyler Kemp, regional marketing specialist for Guild Mortgage. Chandler and Kyle can be contacted at 970-625-4441.

Amanda Schard joins Bay Equity Home Loans

Amanda Schard has joined Bay Equity Home Loans (Glenwood Springs) as a loan coordinator. Schard was born and raised in Glenwood Springs and has spent the last 10 years working as operations manager with ANB Bank. She will work alongside loan officer Ryan Parker. Schard can be reached at 970-309-6850 or aschard@bayeq.com.

5 Things To Know About Using The Cloud In Business

DTCI presents a free Lunch and Learn titled 5 Things to Know About Using The Cloud in Business from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Hotel Denver's The Loft.

Topics include: What is the cloud? Who is taking care of backup? Is the Cloud important to my business? Should I worry about security in the cloud? Can the cloud save me money?

Call 970-930-6068 to register.

John Ward named ANB Bank regional president

John Ward has been promoted to regional president of ANB Bank's newly formed Colorado Mountain Region of banking centers. The Mountain Region consists of the Rifle, Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Aspen, Eagle and Avon markets. Originally, these mountain region markets and the bank's Grand Junction and Telluride markets formed the bank's Western Region.

Ward brings over 17 years of financial experience, including six years with ANB Bank, when he joined in 2011 as a community bank president for the Aspen branch, where he will continue to be located. Before that, he held the title of vice president at a Colorado financial institution. He also has previous experience as a relationship manager and credit analyst. Ward holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and attended the Pacific Coast Banking School.

Ward is a past president of the Aspen Rotary Club, is a member of the Aspen Fire Protection District's board of directors, and is a board member of the Aspen Lacrosse Club. He also spends his time volunteering as a youth sports coach in the community for basketball, football and lacrosse.