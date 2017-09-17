Business Briefs September 18, 2017

Land Rover, Boy Scouts help Houston

Land Rover Roaring Fork decided to help out its affiliates in Houston with a relief fundraiser and teamed up with the Boy Scouts to "Stuff the Cars."

The local dealership sent 10 cars stuffed to the brim with supplies that included nonperishables, bottled water, toiletries, blankets, clothing, baby supplies, pet food and more, to other Sonic Automotive stores in Houston.

Boy Scouts with Troop 225 were at City Market, Safeway and Land Rover Roaring Fork on Sept. 8 and 9 to help gather supplies and stuff the cars with donations from across the valley.

Sunny Soaker

Sunlight Mountain Resort introduces a new pass this season: the Sunny Soaker Pass, which includes a season of access to Glenwood Hot Springs Pool in addition to skiing and riding on the mountain. The pass is valid Dec. 8 to April 1, and costs $604 for adults 18-64, $424 for adults 65 and older or $454 for students 13-17.

Season pass holders also receive 10 percent discounts on food purchased on the mountain as well as new products at Sunlight Ski & Bike Shop downtown. Those who have already purchased season passes can upgrade to a Soaker Pass by paying the price difference. Learn more at sunlightmtn.com.