BUSINESS BRIEFSIronbridge links with new realty partner | PostIndependent.com

Ironbridge Golf Club & Mountain Community has announced a new relationship with Red Deer Realty to help sell the 50 remaining lots at the development.

About 5 miles south of downtown Glenwood Springs, Ironbridge is composed of single-family homes and the semi-private Arthur Hills-designed/Tom Lehman-refined golf course and adjacent to the Roaring Fork River.

Red Deer Realty is a boutique real estate firm based in the Roaring Fork Valley. Owner brokers Barbara and Leo Carmichael and real estate agent Will Frothingham of Red Deer Realty have more than 70 years’ combined experience in real estate, property management and development.

The remaining lots available at Ironbridge include smaller, low-maintenance lots in Phase II of the development and sites with spectacular river views and more than an acre in size in Phase III, also known as the Heron Crossing at Ironbridge neighborhood. Lot prices start at $60,000.

In addition to becoming the listing firm for the unsold lots at Ironbridge, Red Deer Realty will assist existing homeowners at Ironbridge in selling their homes should the need arise.

In 2016, more than $13 million in real estate transactions occurred within Ironbridge.

Hot springs get national mention

Glenwood Springs’ two commercial hot springs were included in the February/March issue of National Geographic Traveler magazine as part of a road trip through Colorado’s geothermal hot springs.

The article started its tour in Steamboat and routed hot springs travelers down Colorado Highway 131 and west on Interstate 70 to Glenwood Springs, noting Glenwood Hot Springs as largest mineral hot springs pool and Iron Mountain Hot Springs as a “more intimate” option.

The next destination is the Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort south of Leadville via Colorado Highway 82, Aspen and Independence Pass (in summer only).

Midland Fitness welcomes Dr. Dave Vukelich D.C.

Dr. Vukelich (a.k.a. “Dr. V”) started his chiropractic practice in Glenwood Springs several years ago. After moving to Alaska and then on to the Denver area, Dr. V is back in Glenwood Springs.

Dr. V advocates total wellness, helping his patients get past injuries and beyond by prescribing specific exercise, massage and nutrition protocols. He works closely with Midland’s Personal Trainers and Massage therapists to eliminate pain and improve mobility.

Dr. V has had the honor and experience of treating numerous X-Games athletes and pro skiers. He has had advanced training in chiropractic and sports medicine techniques and modalities including K-Taping, total joint rehabilitation and disk injuries.

Dr. V will be seeing patients at Midland Fitness beginning Feb. 3. Call 970-945-4440 to book your appointment.