Carbondale Chamber Annual Business Conference scheduled for September 21 | PostIndependent.com

The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce will host the Annual Business Conference presented by Colorado Mountain College, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Gathering Center at The Orchard. The event will include a keynote presentation, “Body Language Confidential,” presented by body language and persuasion expert Traci Brown; a business expo; educational breakout sessions; lunch; and the Sips, Savours and Sweets Networking reception to close things out.

During Brown’s interactive keynote presentation, participants will laugh, learn and discover how strategic body language can uncover secrets hidden in plain view. They will learn how to hear “yes!” more often during interviews, networking events, sales meetings, negotiations and even conversations with your kids and spouse.

Brown is a body language and persuasion expert, speaker and author. She speaks globally and is a frequent guest on TV interpreting the body language in current events. She’s the author of “Body Language Confidential” and “Persuasion Point.” She is a three-time U.S. Collegiate Cycling Champion and former member of Team USA.

After the keynote, lunch will be hosted by Valley View Hospital. In the afternoon, back after popular demand, the educational breakout sessions will begin. Participants can choose from two out of five 40-minute sessions. Topics will include: Changes in the Business World presented by Maureen Stepp; 4 Steps to get a YES and Grow Your Business by Lauri Rubinstein; Legal Strategies presented by Kelcey C. Nichols; Effective Communication Techniques presented by Cynthia Bell; and Accounting Tips.

In addition, Valley View CFO Larry L. Duper will present Doc Talk, an update on Valley View Hospital and health care in our valley that will provide valuable information to all participants.

The business expo will be open throughout the day with informative booths from businesses throughout the valley.

Following the conference, there will be a special Business After Hours highlighted by the Sips, Savours & Sweets Reception. This business networking event features delectables from Roaring Fork Valley restaurants, retailers and caterers, plus live music and the tantalizing Box of Chocolate and Bag of Bubbly chamber fundraiser. For a $25 donation to the chamber, you will have an opportunity to take home a box of chocolate and a Colby June gift certificate or a bottle of Dom Perignon, sparkling water or other surprises. In addition there will be a silent auction featuring: Escape to San Francisco & Sonoma (winery tours & tastings, Fairmont San Francisco two-night stay & Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn two-night stay with airfare for two); Ultimate Pro Sports Fan Getaway (lower level tickets to choice of a select regular season MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL or PGA event, two-night weekend stay with airfare for two); Exotic Supercar Driving Experience (drive your dream car on a racetrack, Renaissance Las Vegas three-night stay for two); and Nashville Unplugged (Discover Nashville Tour, night on the town, Hyatt Place Nashville-Opryland three-night stay with airfare for two).

Tickets for the Carbondale Business Conference are $125 per person and include lunch and the Sips, Savours & Sweets reception. Net proceeds benefit the chamber’s continued service to the community and its 475+ businesses. For more information or tickets stop by the chamber at Third Street Center, visit www.carbondale.com or call (970) 963-1890.