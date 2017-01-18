Culver’s burgers and custard, a taste of Wisconsin, coming to West Glenwood | PostIndependent.com

Move over Burger King, and say hello to a taste of Wisconsin. The longtime fast-food location in West Glenwood that was home to the King for more than two decades is in the process of converting to a Culver’s Butterburgers and Frozen Custard restaurant.

Ryan Koster, whose family owns the property at 51283 Highway 6 & 24 and who has operated the Burger King restaurant franchise for several years, said it was time for a change.

“Burger King was a nice addition when we opened 22 years ago, but we think it had run its course for that location,” said Koster, who also owns the Burger King franchise in Rifle.

“We wanted to be able to offer a little nicer option and are excited to be able to add something that can give a boost to the Glenwood economy,” he said of himself and franchise partner Trent Hallagin, who will be the on-site operator.

Culver’s was founded in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin, by Craig and Lea Culver and Craig’s parents, George and Ruth Culver, who had been in the restaurant business since the early 1960s. The vast majority of Culver’s are in Wisconsin and Illinois, but the chain now stretches from Florida to Idaho.

“Craig combined a love for his mom’s homemade hamburgers with his favorite childhood vacation treat, fresh frozen custard,” reads the story about the family-owned chain on the Culver’s website, culvers.com.

Burgers and other menu items are made to order, including the signature “lightly buttered” and toasted bun. Frozen custard is made fresh throughout the day, and flavors change every day. Other menu items include chicken and cod fish sandwiches, soups and salads, shakes and malts and, of course, Wisconsin cheese curds.

The restaurant has grown to about 500 locations in the United States, including franchise-owned stores such as the new Glenwood Springs Culver’s.

Koster said Culver’s has 12 Front Range locations, and some in the Salt Lake City area, but the Glenwood Springs store will be the first on Colorado’s Western Slope.

The building remodel that’s underway will feature a kitchen that’s double the size of the previous one, a slightly taller profile and a more “aesthetically appealing” stone facade, Koster said. Culver’s blue and white building color scheme will also fit in with the nearby auto dealerships that also use those colors, he said.

Drive-through customers will pull up to a pay window, and then into a waiting queue area where the food will be delivered.

“It will take a minute or two longer, but that’s because it’s all made when it’s ordered,” Koster said.

At the suggestion of the principal of the nearby Glenwood Springs Middle School, Koster said a dirt trail will also run between the school parking lot and the Culver’s location, since it’s likely to be a popular after-school destination.

Koster said they hope to be finished with the building remodel and open for business in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The restaurant change-over comes as another West Glenwood restaurant recently closed. Big Daddy’s Sports Bar closed down earlier this month after nearly five years in business. Owners Laura Warren and Butch Lontine said in a letter to the editor that the decision to close was so they could spend more family time together.