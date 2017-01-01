Hot Springs honors Tobie Palmer with first-ever Devereux Leadership Award | PostIndependent.com

Glenwood Hot Springs has created the Devereux Leadership Award to honor employees in managerial positions who demonstrate exemplary leadership. The award is named after Walter Devereux, the wealthy mining engineer whose vision it was to create an international geothermal spa destination. Under his leadership, he rallied investors and literally rerouted the mighty Colorado River to open the world’s largest hot springs pool in July 1888.

The award named in his honor recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional management skills that align with the resort’s mission statement, which is “To make people feel better.” The tribute seeks to reward qualities such as problem solving, accountability, effective communications style, team building and professionalism. Ideally, the person selected to receive the award can successfully balance the goals of Glenwood Hot Springs with the goals of employees and guests.

Tobie Palmer is the first recipient of the Devereux Leadership Award. Palmer, who has been employed at Glenwood Hot Springs since July 2015, brings a strong background in graphic design, merchandising and retail sales to her job as the assistant shop manager and buyer. In addition to creating an environment that welcomes guests and promotes sales, Palmer is highly organized, efficient and adept at a multitude of tasks that include scheduling, payroll, inventory management and purchasing.

“Tobie was hired at a challenging time for the shop, when retail economics was in a slump at the local, state and national levels,” said David Erlich, director of spa and retail operations. “Tobie’s skill set and personality were instrumental in helping to align staffing, buying the appropriate mix of merchandise and reorganizing the shop with a revised vision and style.”

Going forward, recipients of the Devereux Leadership Award will be selected quarterly, in March, June, September and December. In addition to companywide and community recognition, winners receive a cash bonus.