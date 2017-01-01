Inside the Chamber column: A 2017 snapshot of new photography tools | PostIndependent.com

Here’s a number: 1.2 trillion. No, we are not talking about total student loan debt in the U.S. (that’s a story for a different day). We are talking about pictures; more precisely, the estimated number of photos that will be taken worldwide in 2017. In just four years this number has nearly doubled from 660 billion in 2013. This exponential growth can be largely attributed to the growing prevalence of smartphones, with an estimated 85 percent of the 1.2 trillion photos projected to be captured on a smartphone.

As photography has become more readily available to the masses, our attitude toward the medium has changed. Both young and old can attest that even in our personal lives a story isn’t complete these days without a photo. “You bought a new sofa you say? Well, let’s see it!” “You went on vacation across the globe? Pics or it didn’t happen.”

The same holds true in marketing. Businesses have many different mediums to help us tell our brands’ stories, but one constant holds true: Pictures get our message across, and people have come to expect them. Luckily, we live in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, one of the most photogenic towns on the planet.

Over the years, the Glenwood Springs tourism promotion team has amassed quite the portfolio of photos of Glenwood Springs’ activities and attractions. New for 2017, we have invested in an online system that allows tourism partners to access these assets. This means photos are now readily available to local tourism businesses to add to their messaging.

To receive access to the catalogue, visit http://www.barberstock.com/visitglenwood and request a login. Your account will be approved shortly thereafter. Any tourism partner promoting Glenwood Springs is welcome to use the photos (a photo credit to http://www.visitglenwood.com is appreciated when possible). If tourism businesses have photos they would like added to the database, please email me at cristin@glenwoodchamber.com.

Also new in 2017, http://www.visitglenwood.com is stepping up its own integration of photos to help tell the Glenwood Spring story. In September 2015, the website was redesigned to be more photo-centric; this year it goes a step further.

Consumers now are not just looking for staged, professional photography, but highly value the candor of photos posted by their peers in social media. We have added a social media aggregator to http://www.visitglenwood.com that pulls in galleries of photos from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. You can see examples of these galleries on the homepage and on main attraction pages like the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. If you post photos to social media that you would like to share with the Glenwood Springs tourism promotion team, don’t forget to tag your photos #visitglenwood or @visitglenwood.

As they say, “a photo is worth a thousand words.” Let’s help Glenwood Springs tell its own captivating story through the eye of the camera.

Cristin Barta is the tourism marketing project manager for Glenwood Springs. If you have any questions about this article or would like to take advantage of either of these new photography tools, please email cristin@glenwoodchamber.com.