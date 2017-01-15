Inside the Chamber column: Make your new year’s resolution to use those membership benefits | PostIndependent.com

Make 2017 count. Join a leads/business referral group, save money on energy costs, get discounts at the spa, earn gift certificates to local businesses, advertising discounts and sponsorship opportunities. We’ve got that. Really, the Glenwood Springs chamber offers all of this and much more.

I grew up in a time when every business was a chamber member. It is what you did back then. My stepfather was the volunteer president of our local chamber so I always knew that the chamber of commerce was, among many other things, formed to support the local business community. Now there are so many different organizations to join that you have a lot of decisions to make on where to spend your company’s hard-earned dollars. Also, all of those organizations and businesses provide you with ways to earn benefits when you join, so keeping track may be difficult. With your investment in the Glenwood Springs Chamber we will mail you a check sheet to make sure you are utilizing your membership to the fullest.

Below is a short list of some of the benefits we offer to members. Visit our website, glenwoodchamber.com, for more details.

Ski Pass Discounts

Aspen Ski Pass discount

This popular discount is offered late summer through early fall for Roaring Fork Valley chamber members only. Although this discount has passed you can view details on the chamber’s website and begin planning for 2017/18 ski season.

Sunlight Savings Cards exclusively for members of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association

Members can purchase Sunlight Savings Cards for only $40 (regularly $50).

Energy Savings

SWiTCH Program

Chamber member businesses can save 10-20 percent on the natural gas portion of their utility bill.

Western Petroleum Shell Fleet Plus Program

Offered by Western Petroleum and Shell Oil Co. designed to provide chamber member business vehicle fleets significant cost savings on gasoline and diesel fuel purchases.

Transportation Discounts

Colorado Mountain Express

Shared ride shuttle service from Denver International and Eagle County airports to many Colorado mountain communities. Go to glenwoodchamber.com for your chamber member 10 percent discount.

RFTA zone pass discounts

Chamber members receive a discount on RFTA zone passes. The RFTA zone pass is a heavily discounted alternative to cash, punch passes or monthly passes. Chamber members are eligible for a 5 percent discount.

Office Supplies

Office Depot discounts

Members can receive significant savings of up to 60 percent off a list of 175 most commonly purchased items.

Sandy’s Office Supply

Call Sandy’s at 970-945-5151 and mention that you are a GS Chamber member to receive your discount.

Health and Wellness Benefits

United Networks of America prescription drug card

Program offers prescription discounts and discounts on teeth whitening supplies, prescription eye glasses, hearing aids and diabetic supplies.

Help and savings for your health care needs through Right BeneFit

Benefit options begin at just $9.50 per month with unlimited use for the whole family. These benefit plans are not insurance and do not satisfy requirements of the Affordable Care Act.

Monthly SPA Break at La Provence Spa

This program is a great way to schedule some rest and relaxation into your busy life. Discounted prices based on a one-year commitment.

Midland Fitness

Lead by example and support health and fitness at your workplace. Health and wellness topics for corporate partners include office ergonomics, repetitive stress injuries and proper lifting techniques.

Mountain States Employer Council

Employers with 10 employees or less receive a 49 percent discount on annual membership.

ADVERTISING

Official Guide to Glenwood Springs or the Official City Street & Trail Map

Members receive special advertising rates in these annual publications. They are the coffee-table piece for the community and the guides for vacation planning for up to tens of thousands of visitors.

Media Madness Savings

Advertising specials offered exclusively for new and existing members.

With various levels of membership and monthly payment programs there is something affordable for everyone. Make it one of your new year’s resolutions and give the GSCRA a call today and let us help you grow your business.

Joni Bates is the VP of Membership Development at the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association. Call her at 945-1514 for more information about joining the GSCRA.