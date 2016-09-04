New Castle Liquors starts its second year | PostIndependent.com

To submit your business for this feature, go here: bit.ly/1RgPtYs

How did your business start?

We purchased Elmerâ€™s Suds last September and changed the name to New Castle Liquors. Itâ€™s been in the same location for more than 18 years, and still has many of the same employees.

What do you sell?

As you can guess from the name of the store, we sell beer, wine, liquor and all sorts of things to help our customers enjoy their favorite drinks. Our selection ranges from domestic top sellers and imports to small-batch, locally made items. You can also find ready-to-drink cocktails and mixers to create your own, plus an assortment of openers and drink accessories.

The change in the stateâ€™s liquor laws on July 1 has allowed us to expand our inventory to include more non-alcohol products. You can now pick up a snack and one of our T-shirts while youâ€™re here.

Why do you like what you do?

The retail business is new to us both, and we love the positive energy. From a logistical standpoint, the store is like a big puzzle. The challenge is to figure out how much and when to order so that we can get the best prices and still fit hundreds of cases in the store when the deliveries arrive. Thereâ€™s a lot of satisfaction in seeing the shelves fully stocked and happy customers walking in the door each day.

What strategy do you use to hire good people?

Finding the right person, someone with a good attitude and strong work ethic who enjoys helping people, is most important. Industry experience is an added bonus.

What is your strategy for growth in the next year?

With our first anniversary on Sept. 1, we look forward to kicking off another successful year. We will continue to add new products that complement our existing selection and grow our online presence to bring in the visitors to our area. We hope to start holding some in-store tastings soon to introduce customers to some of our newer additions as well.

What is the best thing about running a business here?

The people! From our employees and distributors to our customers, long-term and new, they make every day a good day to be in the retail business. Our proudest moment was finding out that New Castle Liquors won a Silver Localsâ€™ Choice Award. It meant a lot to us, particularly since weâ€™d been in business less than a year. We had it framed and on the wall immediately. New Castle has been very welcoming to us, both professionally and personally, and weâ€™re proud to call it home.