Retail sales trend continued climb in November | PostIndependent.com

Retail sales growth in Glenwood Springs for November 2016 was slower than in previous months, but sales grew nonetheless to keep the city on record sales tax pace for the year.

Sales figures for the final month of the just-concluded year are not expected until sometime in mid-February, but through 11 months Glenwood was still on track to see a more than 4 percent increase in retail sales volume for the year.

November sales were up 1.45 percent compared with the same month in 2015, which translated to an $18,456 increase in city sales taxes for the month. That was the smallest increase in the year-over-year comparison for 2016, which saw a peak 9.27 percent increase in June.

Assuming December sales come in the same as the prior year, Glenwood was on track to collect a record $17.5 million in sales taxes on roughly $473.5 million in total retail sales.

Glenwood collected $16.8 million in sales taxes for 2015, breaking a record dating back to 2008 before the Great Recession hit nationally.

Collections for the city’s special 2.5 percent accommodations tax, levied on overnight lodging stays in Glenwood Springs, were also up 12.8 percent for November and for the year through 11 months were up 7 percent.

Through November 2016, sales in the largest retail category, general merchandise (including national chains such as Wal-Mart and Target), were down slightly, at minus 0.21 percent.

However, sales were up in all of the other major retail categories, including:

• Building materials and supplies, up 10.1 percent.

• Business services, up 8.5 percent.

• Hotels and motels, up 8.4 percent.

• Telecommunications equipment and taxable services, up 8 percent.

• Miscellaneous retail (including liquor stores, flower shops, gift shops, jewelry stores, boutiques and sporting goods), up nearly 7 percent.

• Marijuana (recreational and medical), up 5.2 percent.

• Automobile sales, parts and service, up 2.9 percent.

• Restaurants and bars, up 2.5 percent.

• Apparel and accessories, up 2 percent.

• Taxable food sales, up 1.45 percent.