Skico says don’t expect an Aspen-Steamboat ski pass for 2017-18 | PostIndependent.com

Here are some questions and answers about how the proposed acquisition of Intrawest will affect Aspen Skiing Co. and its customers.

Q: Will Aspen Skiing Co.'s season ski passholders or lift-ticket buyers be able to buy a special pass good at both resort companies' mountains?

A: Not in 2017-18, according to Aspen Skiing Co. spokesman Jeff Hanle. Aspen Skiing Co. is locked into the Mountain Collective pass with multiple partners for next season, while Intrawest is tied to the M.A.X. pass. Both passes are already on sale. It is unknown at this point if a discount on a Steamboat lift ticket will be available for a Skico passholders next season, or vice versa. Count on some bundling of passes in the future as Aspen Skiing Co. and Intrawest compete for market share with Vail Resorts and its Epic Pass.

Q: Will there be a shake up in the Aspen Skiing Co. management team?

A: No, according to Skico. "Aspen Skiing Company has built a strong and dedicated team and we are excited to continue working with our guests and the community," Skico posted on its website Monday. The Intrawest management team will continue to run that company, the Skico's website said. Skico President and CEO Mike Kaplan said it is yet to be determined if he will take on a broader role after the acquisition is completed this fall.

Q: What's the advantage of the deal for Aspen?

A: Skico says the resorts will "work together in areas that make sense." Kaplan said two areas that stand out are technology and employment. On the technology front, the ski areas can band together on presenting information that consumers need in the digital age, including a streamlined payment system. On employment, the affiliation will provide advantages in attracting and retaining employees. On the marketing front, Skico can tap into customer bases in a wide range of ski areas that were formerly competitors.