Candidates to discuss public lands at Thursday forum | PostIndependent.com

Candidates running for federal, state and local office will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Carbondale for a discussion on the future management of public lands.

The candidates’ forum will take place at the Third Street Center and is hosted in partnership with Colorado Wild Public Lands, Wilderness Workshop and Roaring Fork Conservancy.

Confirmed candidates include: Gail Schwartz, candidate for Congress; Emily Tracy, Bob Rankin, Diane Mitsch Bush and Millie Hamner, candidates for the Colorado Legislature; Garfield County commissioner candidates John Martin and John Acha; Pitkin County commissioner candidates Scott Writer and Greg Poschman; and Eagle County commissioner candidates Jill Ryan, Michael Dunahay, Kathy Chandler-Henry and Rick Beveridge.

Public land management is of critical importance in the West, where it is closely connected to our economy and way of life. Elected officials play a key role in influencing management of these lands; this is a unique opportunity for voters to hear a broad range of candidates’ views on land management.

The discussion will be moderated by Randy Essex, publisher and editor of the Post Independent.

The forum is free and open to all; a short reception with food will precede the event at 5:45 p.m.