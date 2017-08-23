Capitol Peak deaths since 2000: 8 fatalities in 17 years, 4 in 2017

According to research from the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative and reports from The Aspen Times, eight climbers have died on Capitol Peak since 2000. The latest deaths were Aug. 20 when an Aspen couple was found at the bottom of the north face.

2003

Name, age, town unavailable: On May 8, a climber was caught in a rockslide on the west face of the mountain from the false summit K2. His partner reported the man fell 300 feet in the slide.

2009

Jimi Flowers, 47, Colorado Springs: Authorities believe he fell at about 13,000 feet on the east side of the ridge between K2 and the Daly saddle while descending during a July 11 climb with another man.

2013