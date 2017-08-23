Capitol Peak deaths since 2000: 8 fatalities in 17 years, 4 in 2017
August 23, 2017
According to research from the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative and reports from The Aspen Times, eight climbers have died on Capitol Peak since 2000. The latest deaths were Aug. 20 when an Aspen couple was found at the bottom of the north face.
2003
Name, age, town unavailable: On May 8, a climber was caught in a rockslide on the west face of the mountain from the false summit K2. His partner reported the man fell 300 feet in the slide.
2009
Jimi Flowers, 47, Colorado Springs: Authorities believe he fell at about 13,000 feet on the east side of the ridge between K2 and the Daly saddle while descending during a July 11 climb with another man.
2013
Recommended Stories For You
Ryan Palmer, 35, Vail: He fell 200 to 300 feet on the north face of Capitol Peak on July 21 and his body was located two days later. He got separated from two hiking partners.
2014
Jim Nelson, 53, Salt Lake City: His family reported him overdue Aug. 5 and he was climbing alone. His body was found a day later in Mount Daly Basin above Moon Lake at about 11,000 feet.
2017
Jake Lord, 25, Parker: He was climbing July 15 with another man and fell nearly 300 feet when a boulder came loose on the ridge between Capitol and Mount Daly.
Jeremy Shull, 35, Parker: He died Aug. 6 after falling from the Knife’s Edge near the summit. He was with a group.
Carlin Brightwell and Ryan Marcil, 20s, Aspen: The local couple were found on Aug. 22 at the base of the north face of Capitol Peak after climbing the mountain on Aug. 20. They recently started dated and beca
me serious.
Editor's note: This story has been updated on Aug. 22 with the deaths Aug. 20 of two people from Aspen.