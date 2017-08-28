Ski instructor, Carbondale artist dies in Oregon crash

A Roaring Fork Valley artist and ski instructor died Friday in a single-vehicle crash in southwest Oregon, Aspen Skiing Co. officials said Monday afternoon.

Angus Graham, 35, was killed when his car went off a steep embankment near Glendale, Oregon, according to the Douglas County (Oregon) Sheriff's Office. He started at Skico in 2008 and quickly became a highly regarded teacher.

He worked at the Studio for Arts and Works in Carbondale, where he lived.

His sister, Kate, posted on Facebook that Graham drove to Oregon from Colorado to watch the eclipse last week. Douglas County is a heavily forested area south of Eugene.

Kate described her brother, whom she last spoke with Thursday, as “a man of deep, deep faith, love, light and kindness.”

Graham moved to the Roaring Fork Valley "to be a full-time potter" in the summer of 2008 upon earning his post-baccalaureate certificate from The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, according to his online bio.

In December 2008, Angus started working at Skico’s ski and snowboard schools, where he became “one of the schools highly regarded trainers and mentors,” ski and snowboard school manager Andy Docken said.

“He was always willing to engage in conversations that took us further in our learning, and Angus was never shy about sharing his thoughts on growth and love,” Docken said in a statement. “He pushed his limits, both spiritually and physically in the world of ski instruction, and challenged us all to be our better selves every day.”