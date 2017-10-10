CenturyLink Fiber line cut; phones, internet down in Carbondale
October 10, 2017
Echoing an incident more than two years ago, a CenturyLink fiber-optic link was cut Tuesday near Carbondale, knocking out much of the cellphone and internet service from Carbondale to Aspen.
It was not known exactly what service was out, what was working or when service would be restored.
A Pitkin County alert said that some cellular services and land lines at Aspen Valley Hospital were down, and some residents in Pitkin County may not be able to call 911. The Pitkin County sheriff advised that if the public can’t reach 911 during the outage they should go to their local fire station to report emergencies.
Garfield County authorities issued no guidance to residents, but told the Post Independent that 911 service was operational if people’s phones are working.
“I do not know. Sorry,” Garfield County sheriff’s spokesman Walt Stowe said by email in response to Post Independent inquiries about whether 911 services were affected and what county residents should do if they can’t reach 911.
CenturyLink said technicians were working on the repair.
“Due to a third-party fiber cut, customers in Aspen, Carbondale and Snowmass are experiencing disruptions to their Internet, phone and 911 services,” the company said by email shortly before 3:30 p.m. “In the event of an emergency, customers should try to reach the local police or fire station using their landline or cellphone and, if unsuccessful, should drive to the nearest fire station or hospital.”
KDNK radio in Carbondale said on its Facebook page that it appeared the source of the outage was a line cut on County Road 109 before Coryell Ranch, about 2 miles north of Carbondale.
KDNK said “radios had been distributed to community facilities, schools, banks, health care centers and City Market to enable emergency calls if necessary. It appears that people who have Comcast home phones have phone service and internet.”
In May 2015, a similar incident caused half of the Roaring Fork Valley lose 911 service for more than 16 hours in May when a contractor cut a CenturyLink fiber-optic line south of Glenwood Springs.
In that instance, it turned out that the backup circuit was routed through the same bundle of cable, the Post Independent learned through an open records request.
CenturyLink told the PI that July that it had installed backup 911 circuits for Carbondale and Basalt.
“Since the outage in May, we have been working on ways to increase the capacity of our redundant circuits and paths in this difficult-to-serve but important area,” Mark Soltes, CenturyLink director of state legislative affairs for Colorado, said in a statement in July 2015.
“We have recently completed work to reroute 911 circuits as backup for Basalt and Carbondale so all four communities now have redundant service for 911 calls in case of future outages.”