CenturyLink Fiber line cut; phones, internet down in Carbondale

Echoing an incident more than two years ago, a CenturyLink fiber-optic link was cut Tuesday near Carbondale, knocking out much of the cellphone and internet service from Carbondale to Aspen.

It was not known exactly what service was out, what was working or when service would be restored. A Pitkin County alert said that some cellular services and land lines at Aspen Valley Hospital were down, and some residents in Pitkin County may not be able to call 911. The Pitkin County sheriff advised that if the public can’t reach 911 during the outage they should go to their local fire station to report emergencies. Garfield County authorities issued no guidance to residents, but told the Post Independent that 911 service was operational if people’s phones are working. “I do not know. Sorry,” Garfield County sheriff’s spokesman Walt Stowe said by email in response to Post Independent inquiries about whether 911 services were affected and what county residents should do if they can’t reach 911.

CenturyLink said technicians were working on the repair.

“Due to a third-party fiber cut, customers in Aspen, Carbondale and Snowmass are experiencing disruptions to their Internet, phone and 911 services,” the company said by email shortly before 3:30 p.m. “In the event of an emergency, customers should try to reach the local police or fire station using their landline or cellphone and, if unsuccessful, should drive to the nearest fire station or hospital.”

KDNK radio in Carbondale said on its Facebook page that it appeared the source of the outage was a line cut on County Road 109 before Coryell Ranch, about 2 miles north of Carbondale.