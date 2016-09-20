Charles Edward Shupe Jr. (November 24, 1948 — September 15, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

Charles Edward Shupe Jr. passed away peacefully at home on September 15, 2016. He was 67 years old. Chuck was born in Quincy, Illinois, on November 24, 1948. He spent his early years working the family farm and excelling in sports, most notably baseball, in Mendon, Illinois. Chuck graduated from Unity High School of Mendon in 1966. He then went on to get a B.S. degree from the University of Colorado Boulder. His life was dedicated to enriching young minds in the role of teacher, coach and principal in both Illinois and Colorado.

His move to Colorado fostered his love for hunting, fishing, skiing, horseback riding and all manner of outdoor adventures. These adventures were made more fulfilling with the company of family and friends. Chuck established lifelong relationships and was a mentor to many who sought his advice. His adventurous spirit will live on in the memories of all who knew him.

Chick was preceded in death by his father, Charles “Charlie” Shupe. He is survived by his wife Annette Wescott, daughter Katie (Eric) Assouad, grandchildren Lincoln and Bennett, mother Ruby Shupe, sister Jerri (Dick) Klusmire, brothers Greg (Lori) Shupe and Ashley (Norma) Shupe and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to either Home Health Care or Hospice of the Valley or the MSA Coalition at www.multiplesystematrophy.org.