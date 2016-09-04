Classes for seniors slated in Glenwood | PostIndependent.com

High Country RSVP has scheduled several classes for older adults this fall at the Colorado Mountain College Glenwood Center.

AARP Driver Safety

Thursday, Sept. 8, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: The AARP Driver Safety Class is directed toward drivers 50 and older. The class covers the following driving topics: how to compensate for changes in vision, hearing and reaction time; how to handle problem situations such as left turns, right of way, freeway traffic, trucks and blind spots while driving; what to do if confronted by an aggressive driver; how medications may affect driving; how to properly use anti-lock brakes, air bags and safety belts; and how to assess your own and othersâ€™ driving abilities with a Personal Driving Capability Index. There is a $15 fee for AARP members and a $20 fee for nonmembers for the workbook and handouts payable to the instructor. For more information call 970-384-8747.

Medicare 101

Thursday, Sept. 22, 9 a.m. to noon: Do you have questions about Medicare? How do I enroll; when can I sign up; what if I am still working; what does Medicare cost; do I need additional coverage; what is a Medicare Savings Program and do I qualify; when can I sign up for Medicare D (prescription drug coverage); what is the 2013 Standard Drug Benefit; what is the 2013 Gap Benefit; and how do I get Extra Help (LIS)? A $5 donation will be accepted for copied materials. For more information call 970-384-8744.

TOWN HALL FOR VETERANS

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 6:30-8:30 p.m.: Meet county veteran service officers and representatives from RSVP, Colorado Mountain College and the VA. Join other veterans for a fun and informative evening to meet your representatives in veteran organizations and learn about some of your benefits. Specifically hear about veteransâ€™ health care including the Choice program and home care. Learn about a new transportation program for veterans coordinated by four counties and the VA in Grand Junction. Meet representatives to talk about education benefits and RSVP programs. For more information call 970-947-8461.

Tech Help

Monday, Sept. 19, 9-11 a.m.: This two-hour introductory class will help you decrease your fear of your iPhone or iPad. Come learn how to use the basic features and some of the built-in apps and make Siri your friend. A $5 donation will be accepted for copied materials. For more information call 970-947-8461.

MORE TECH HELP

Monday, Oct. 3, 9-11 a.m.: More iPad and iPhone fun as attendees explore more apps, manage settings and get to know Siri better. We will look at the anatomy of an app and how to find apps that enrich your life. A $5 donation will be accepted for copied materials. For more information call 970-947-8461.

Register by phone, 970-945-7486, in person or online at WebAdvisor.Coloradomtn.edu. Click on the yellow bar, Continuing Education, and register by using the gold syn #.